Govt to be toppled if need arises: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday issued white paper on the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government’s first 10 months in power, terming the “crumbling economy” a threat to national security.“If need arises, we will topple the government in the larger interest of the country,” PML-N said

Addressing a news conference in the federal capital, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, flanked by PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Miftah Ismail, said that the party was compelled to put the facts before the nation. “The country’s economy cannot be run by selling cars and buffaloes,” he remarked.

The PML-N vice president presented several charts and graphs, comparing the PTI government’s first 10 months in power with his party’s rule in the subsequent months last year.

In the past 10 months, he lamented, rupee had devalued by 27 percent, electricity tariff increased by 20 percent, gas tariff jacked up by 153 percent, petrol price hiked by Rs23, diesel Rs24 and LNG price by almost 8 percent. Prices of sugar, flour, chicken, meat, lentils including all the grocery products had also gone up, he added.

Abbasi said that the National Assembly was being made redundant, compelling the party to bring the facts to fore through a press conference..

The former premier said the economy had stagnated with national security and foreign policy subdued before economy and national self-determination was at stake. “I hope the National Security Committee is assessing the situation,” he said.

Abbasi said the “experiment of the present government had failed” and “Pemra has silenced the media over the reference against judges, which is an attack on freedom of judiciary … we will not let anyone usurp the rights of judiciary.”

A decrease of Rs400 to Rs500 billion in revenue was expected, said the PML-N leader, adding that 50 percent of the total revenue was generated through imports. In the current fiscal year, the tax revenue will remain around Rs4,000 billion, running expenditure from previous years was Rs5,800 billion while in 2019, these will go up to Rs7,000 billion.

“PSDP was slashed by 30 percent, internal debts have reached up to Rs28,600 billion, external debt has reached to $80 billion, growth rate has reduced to three percent, Rs1,651 billion less than the previous year in development sector.

“The developmental expenditure has decreased by Rs320 billion,” he said. “When we left the government, total debt was Rs25,000 billion which has gone beyond Rs28,000 billion and will reach to Rs30,000 billion by the end of current fiscal year. “Last year, the GDP was $313 billion, which has reduced to $280 billion. National security and foreign policy have subdued before economy… nation’s right to self-determination is at stake, we want to make it clear where did economy stand on May 31, 2018 and where it stands on the same date this year.”