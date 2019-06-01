close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 2, 2019

Soldier martyred as Pak Army vehicle attacked in N Waziristan

Top Story

A
APP
June 2, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in firing and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on a vehicle of Pakistan Army in Boya, North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army vehicle was on routine patrolling when it came under attack. Sepoy Amil Shah, who embraced Shahadat was 26 years old.

Terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased lately. During last one month five soldiers have got martyred and 31 injured due to terrorist actions.

Arrest of facilitators linked to these terrorist activities led to Khar Kamar post incident on 25th May.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story