Soldier martyred as Pak Army vehicle attacked in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in firing and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on a vehicle of Pakistan Army in Boya, North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army vehicle was on routine patrolling when it came under attack. Sepoy Amil Shah, who embraced Shahadat was 26 years old.

Terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased lately. During last one month five soldiers have got martyred and 31 injured due to terrorist actions.

Arrest of facilitators linked to these terrorist activities led to Khar Kamar post incident on 25th May.