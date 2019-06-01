close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Saeed Ahmed
June 2, 2019

Kidney patient appeals for treatment

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
June 2, 2019

Rawalpindi: A 32-year inhabitant of Gilgit, Mohammad Ismail Khan son of Malang Jan suffering from kidneys problem has no amount for treatment without which he could lose his life.

His elder brother and highly perturbed Samiullah visited ‘The News’ office to narrate the woeful story and poor condition of Ismail Khan. According to Samiullah, both kidneys of his brother, Ismail Khan have stopped working because of which he could die any time. Sami ul Haq in order to save the life of his brother through kidney transplant need financial assistance from Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Baitul Mal, philanthropists, donor agencies, Bahria Town owner and NGOs. For the assistance he can be contacted at cell phone number 0345-4424937.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad