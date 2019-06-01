Kidney patient appeals for treatment

Rawalpindi: A 32-year inhabitant of Gilgit, Mohammad Ismail Khan son of Malang Jan suffering from kidneys problem has no amount for treatment without which he could lose his life.

His elder brother and highly perturbed Samiullah visited ‘The News’ office to narrate the woeful story and poor condition of Ismail Khan. According to Samiullah, both kidneys of his brother, Ismail Khan have stopped working because of which he could die any time. Sami ul Haq in order to save the life of his brother through kidney transplant need financial assistance from Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Baitul Mal, philanthropists, donor agencies, Bahria Town owner and NGOs. For the assistance he can be contacted at cell phone number 0345-4424937.