close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 2, 2019

Foolproof security to be ensured on the eve of Eid: IGP

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 2, 2019

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a high-level meeting at Central Police Office Islamabad. This meeting was attended by all three DIGs, SSPs, AIG (Operations), all zonal SPs participated. In the backdrop of security threat perception, IGP highlighted the importance of ongoing holy Ramazan, a spokesman of the IGP office said Saturday.

He maintained that fool proof security arrangements should be ensured in the main market areas, high security zone and main shopping malls. DIG (operations) is directed to hold meetings with security apparatus of Centaurus and Safa Gold Mall respectively.

The IGP said that from today onward, ‘Chand Raat’ and the day of Eid-ul-Fitr security arrangements/deployment at main congregation areas especially Faisal Masjid be ensured. In this regard no laxity will be tolerated. The IGP said that job of police is very challenging and demanding.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad