Foolproof security to be ensured on the eve of Eid: IGP

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a high-level meeting at Central Police Office Islamabad. This meeting was attended by all three DIGs, SSPs, AIG (Operations), all zonal SPs participated. In the backdrop of security threat perception, IGP highlighted the importance of ongoing holy Ramazan, a spokesman of the IGP office said Saturday.

He maintained that fool proof security arrangements should be ensured in the main market areas, high security zone and main shopping malls. DIG (operations) is directed to hold meetings with security apparatus of Centaurus and Safa Gold Mall respectively.

The IGP said that from today onward, ‘Chand Raat’ and the day of Eid-ul-Fitr security arrangements/deployment at main congregation areas especially Faisal Masjid be ensured. In this regard no laxity will be tolerated. The IGP said that job of police is very challenging and demanding.