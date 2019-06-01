ICCI urges govt to indicate realistic tax revenue target

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that government has indicated to set tax revenue target of Rs5.5 trillion in the forthcoming budget, which seemed not realistic keeping in view the ground realities and urged that government should set realistic tax target in next budget that could be achievable and prove beneficial for the economy.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that tax target of Rs.4.398 trillion was set for fiscal year 2018-19, but during the first 11 months (July-May 2019), FBR managed to collect only Rs.3.303 trillion compared to projected target of Rs.3.751 trillion showing a shortfall of around Rs.448 billion.