Hectic preparations on for Eidul Fitr

Islamabad : Eidul Fitr is still eight days away, but the tempo of shopping is picking up. The crowded bazaars and shopping centres with decorations lend a festive air to the Rawalpindi environment. Shopping centres get crowded in the evening after the soaring temperatures cool down. At night the neon blazed shop fronts and the hectic dealings inside radiate a joyous Eid mood.

"People start buying clothes, shoes, children's garments and jewellery well ahead of the Eid celebrations. Demand for unstitched fabrics, perfumes and cosmetics remain high before the Eid festivity," says Mazhar Zaidi, a sales assistant.

"Shopping by women for the occasion has started in a big way. The time for keeping the shops open has also been extended. Women are busy buying fancy suits and dresses for the day. A large variety of embroidered suits has been put on display," says Sameera Syed, running a garments store.

"Artificial crystal jewellery sets and alluring dupattas and shoes dazzling under the cheerful spotlights, besides summer garments displayed on hand-carts and inside the shops, are luring the Eid shoppers. A large variety of bangles, including metal, glass and velvet ones are on display. However, hair bands coated with glitter and stars and moon are the hot favourites among the young girls," says Aleena Hussain, a buyer at a Westridge store.