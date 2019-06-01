Trudeau Liberals regain polling lead ahead of Canada elections

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau´s Liberals have regained a small lead over his main rival, Tory leader Andrew Scheer, after trailing for months ahead of upcoming Canadian elections, according to a poll published Saturday.

The Abacus Data survey of 1,500 Canadians showed 33 percent would vote for the Liberals if the ballot were held now instead of in October, up two percentage points from April. Support for the Conservatives slipped two points to 32 percent. Trudeau´s golden boy image had taken a heavy hit over a split in February with two senior ministers who alleged that he and his aides brought improper pressure to settle a corruption case against a Canadian engineering giant. Trudeau has denied the accusation. His former attorney general refused to intervene in the case, and on Wednesday a judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence to try the company, SNC-Lavalin, on fraud and bribery charges linked to its dealings in Libya.