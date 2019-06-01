Impounded Sea Watch rescue vessel released in Italy

ROME: A charity rescue vessel run by Germany´s Sea-Watch, impounded last month by Italian prosecutors as part of a probe into aiding illegal immigration, was released Saturday and given permission to sail.

“The Sea-Watch 3 is free! We have received formal notification of the ship´s release from confiscation and its subsequent return to operations,” Sea Watch said on Twitter.

The Dutch-flagged vessel was impounded on May 20 after rescuing migrants off Libya and bringing them to Italy, where interior minister Matteo Salvini of the far-right League had warned the ports were closed. The migrants were allowed to disembark on Italy´s Lampedusa island, starting with the 18 most vulnerable — children and people needing medical care — then the remaining 47. The rescue infuriated Salvini, whose popularity has soared thanks largely to his hardline migration policy. The League head, who has attributed a decline in the number of deaths at sea to a deal made with the Libyan coastguard to prevent people from heading to European shores, has repeatedly insisted Italy´s ports are closed to migrants. Salvini insists that those setting sail from Libya to seek safety in Europe should be returned to the crisis-hit country — an order that is illegal under international law, and which charity-run migrant rescue vessels have repeatedly refused to follow. An Italian military ship which rescued 100 people on Thursday, saying their lives had been in imminent danger after their boat´s engine failed in worsening weather, was expected to bring them to the port of Genoa Sunday.