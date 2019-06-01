Akhtar blasts Pakistan’s ‘cowardly’ display

LAHORE: Pakistani former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at Pakistan cricket team ‘cowardly’ display in their ICC World Cup opening match against the West Indies at Trent Bridge.

“Let’s put it this way that Pakistan has played cowardly on Friday, they neither seem interested or united and I felt that Pakistan was not even present at the moment in Nottingham,” said Akhtar.

The defeat against West Indies was Pakistan’s 11th consecutive ODI defeat (completed matches). It is Pakistan’s longest losing streak in ODI history, with their previous longest losing streak of 10 matches coming between 30 October 1987 and 30 March 1988. The former speedster however praised fast bowler Amir, lauding him for his effort during the match as Amir picked up three wickets against the Windies. “One positive thing that emerged from the match that Amir took wickets, and bowled with a lot of effort,” he said. “Whereas, Hasan Ali got a bit exposed but it was expected.”

Akhtar also expressed his disappointment over skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s fitness and overall selection of the team especially questioning non selection of Shoaib Malik for the match.

“He is the first captain that I have seen is unfit, secondly he is not able to move across while keeping. I am also not able to understand the team selection… I think Pakistan needs to focus and at least look interested in the tournament,” he added.

After losing to West Indies, Sarfraz Ahmed led side would now meet hosts England in their second World Cup encounter on Monday.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain turned cricket commentator Ramiz Raja expressed his concern over the side’s inability to deal with short pitched bowling, and their lack of preparations for such a mega tournament.

Pakistan national side kicked off ICC World Cup 2019 on a disappointing note, as they were humiliated by West Indies after getting dismissed for just 105 runs and lost the match by seven wickets at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Fans and pundits were equally not satisfied with the Men in Green cricketing display and bashed them for their abysmal performance.

“The reason behind our frustration is that if this news spread in the cricketing circuit, that you can target an international side [Pakistan] by bowling them bouncers and take wickets,” said Raja.

“Pakistan batsmen expected the Windies bowlers to bowl a fuller length but as soon as they started bowling short, they got puzzled and started throwing away their wickets,” said Raja. “It was very disappointing to see Pakistan put up such a tame display during a mega event such as the World Cup.”