Pak team needs to prepare for upcoming matches: Amir

LAHORE: The return of Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir back to his wicket taking ways was perhaps the only good news for the Men in Green, in their ICC World Cup 2019 opening encounter against the West Indies.

The Pakistani bowling spearhead who took three wickets for 26 runs in his spell of six overs against the Windies, is gaining confidence and said this would ultimately prove beneficial for his side.

“A bowler only gains in confidence when he takes wickets and in my case, in the recent past, wickets had stopped coming. However, now I have started taking wickets and this is also beneficial for the team as I am their main strike bowler,” Amir in an interview made available here by the PCB.

Pakistan were humiliated by West Indies after getting dismissed for just 105 runs and lost the match by seven wickets at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Talking about the loss, Amir said that the team needs to ‘lift ourselves’ and prepare for the upcoming matches.

“This can happen in cricket and any side will be disappointed if they lose a match. But what we need to do is to lift ourselves for the next matches of this tournament,” he said. “No one has any doubts about this team’s abilities but we need to raise our confidence in the future.”