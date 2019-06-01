A lot of cricket still left in WC: Waqar

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Captain Waqar Younis believes that those who are writing off Pakistan after their defeat in the opening match of the World Cup are foolish.

In his comments after Pakistan went down by seven wickets to the West Indies, Waqar said that there is a lot of cricket still to be played and it would be foolish to write off Pakistan.

“You have to remember that this World Cup is a very long tournament,” he added.

He said “you have to give credit to the West Indies for the way they used the short ball to pepper the Pakistani batsmen.

“Andre Russell in particular was outstanding with those first three overs that he bowled at the top of the order. “He may have only taken a couple of wickets, but it was his short-pitched barrage that showed the way for the rest of their attack.

“But Pakistan didn’t seem to have answer when it came down to it. Those are the moments when you really have to dig deep, to try and survive and we couldn’t do it”. “A lot has been said before about Pakistan’s record in the past, the unpredictable nature of this side. “They lost heavily in their first game in 1992 and bounced back to win that tournament after all. “But we cannot really dwell on what happened 27 years ago. Winning the 2019 tournament is going to take some doing this time around. “A defeat like that damages the confidence and we need to make sure that we take our time to try and bounce back, think positive and turn the ship around. “You have got to stay very calm. Everyone will be hurting in the dressing room at the moment so it is important to come back tomorrow with fresh eyes. They need to look inside themselves and try and find some solutions.