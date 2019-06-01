Aleem becomes 3rd umpire to stand in five WC events

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ICC Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar, on Saturday, became third umpire of the world to stand in five World Cup tournaments.

He got the rare distinction when he took the field in the fourth match of 12th ICC World Cup tournament between Australia and Afghanistan at Bristol.

Before Aleem Dar, David Shephered of England and West Indian Steve Bucknor had officiated matches in six and five World Cup tournaments respectively.

Aleem recently completed his 200 One-day Internationals (ODIs) during the West Indies and Bangladesh ODI clash, the second match of Ireland tri-series at Dublin.

Aleem Dar became first Asian and third umpire of the world after South African Rudi Koertzen (209 ODI matches) and New Zealander Billy Bowden (200 ODIs) to complete double century of ODI matches.

It’s pertinent to mention here that Aleem will become the first umpire of cricket history with most number of matches in all three formats of international cricket during the next few months’ period.

Aleem, who is already placed atop the T20 match list with 43 games, has supervised 125 Tests and 201 ODI matches so far.

He requires another four Tests and 9 ODI matches to scale the summit in the remaining two formats.