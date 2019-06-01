LDKA office-bearers elected

LAHORE: Lahore District Karate Association (LDKA) on Saturday elected its new office-bearers for the next term of tour years. M Ilyas Khan was retained as president and M Kashif was General Secretary of the association. The General Body Meeting of Lahore District Karate Association was held at Lahore under the Chairmanship of M Ilyas Khan President, LDKA. Elections of the office bearers and members of the Executive Committee were held for the next four years in the meeting.

Following were elected unanimously:-

President: M Ilyas Khan, Vice Presidents: M Nadeem, Sh. Tariq Hussian, Ata Hussain Butt, Lady Vice President: Uzma Asghar, General Secretary: M Kashif, Associate Secretary: Qurat ul Ain, Treasurer: M Amjad.

Executive Members: Benish, M Dilshad, M Imran, Nasreen Aslam, Shah Nawaz.