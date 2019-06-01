PCB believes SA to tour Pakistan in near future

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) believes that South Africa would most likely be touring Pakistan in near future.

After inviting Sri Lanka for the tour of Pakistan later this year, PCB has also extended an invitation to Cricket South Africa to play at least part of their series against Pakistan, in Pakistan. An official of the PCB revealed that MD Wasim Khan is working on the matter and the series is likely to be played in the next 12 months. South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 and that tour was only limited to cities in Punjab. However, in 2017, current South African captain Faf du Plessis did tour Pakistan as captain of the World XI. Other South African stars David Miller, Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir were also part of the team. Currently, it is not confirmed how many matches or what format the PCB has proposed but keeping in line with recent tours, it could be two or three T20 matches. The rest of the matches would take place in Pakistan’s home away from home in the UAE.