Arthur urges Pak players to raise their level of game

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket coach Mickey Arthur called on his players to perform to their capacity to turn the tide to their favour, without forgetting that greenshirts defied all odds to win the Champions Trophy on these very pitches.

A well-placed source accompanying the team confirmed to The News that Arthur in a post match meeting with players tried to remind them of their hey days.

“Your capacity to perform is much more than what you have shown in the opening match against West Indies today. None of you have given the performance you are capable of. Time has come to give your best in a tournament that comes after four years gap,” coach told his charges.

Coach said that the Trent Bridge track and West Indies bowling was not of that level that could have bowled the team like out for such a low total. “Your capacity as cricketing unit is much higher. Raise the level of the game in coming matches and make best efforts to play to your potential.”

Arthur reminded players to their being icon of the whole nation. “The whole nation back home is looking at you. You are heroes of your country, make best use of your abilities to live up to the expectation of your nation.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan team skipper that pitches prepared for the World Cup were high scoring one. “It is wrong to assume that pitches prepared for the World Cup are the one where scoring 400 in an innings is a possibility. Reality is that here what we have seen so far, the score of around 250 looks fighting. Tracks look favourable to bowlers.”

He admitted that majority of players played wrong shots and thus lost their wickets. “Andre Russell’s two back to back blows where he dismissed Fakhar Zaman and Harris Sohail put pressure on Pakistan. Those were crucial blows.”

Sarfraz said that Aamir performance was a silver lining for Pakistan. “I am happy Aamir is back in rhythm. That would help us in remaining matches. I hope that from here on you would see better performance by every player.”

Sarfraz expressed his satisfaction over the World Cup format, saying that every team had a chance to stage comeback even after poor performance. “Admitted we had a bad day but we have a chance to get back into the event by performing to the best of abilities in matches to come. I am confident and hopeful that every Pakistani player would be seen performing to his best of abilities in matches to come.”