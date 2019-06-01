Deputation of minister’s sister to Nacta: LWMC may put case before syndicate

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) is likely to place the case of the university’s Assistant Professor Shabnum Gul for her deputation to the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) as director before the university’s syndicate for approval.

Sources in the university said since the university did not have a regular VC, the university management has decided to put the deputation case before the statutory body for approval to avoid any backlash from the teaching community of the university in particular and from academic circles in general.

Reportedly, Assistant Professor Shabnum Gul is the sister of Zartaj Gul, minister of state for climate change.

According to the LCWU website, Shabnum Gul is assistant professor of International Relations at LCWU and is currently on PhD study leave. However, sources said she was on leave for her PhD course work and had recently joined the university though her PhD was yet not complete. A spokesperson for LCWU confirmed that the university had received request from NACTA to relieve Shabnum Gul for subsequent deputation at NACTA. When contacted, LCWU provisional VC Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor refused to talk saying it was the 27th night of the holy month of Ramazan. However, later she asked this correspondent to talk to her during office hours on Monday.