IHC orders giving powers to local body reps

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the concerned authorities to give powers to local body representatives.
While announcing the verdict on Saturday the court directed local administration to not launch any development project without consulting the local body representatives. The development work should be carried out under the supervision of union council chairmen, it added.
