Leads University BoGs chairman meets Punjab governor

LAHORE: The Lahore Leads University Board of Governors (BoGs) Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Wattoo met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House, here on Saturday.

Mr Wattoo, also Chief Executive Officer of Leads Educators Welfare Trust, discussed the university issues with the governor. Ch Sarwar, who’s also chancellor of the university, promised complete help to resolve all issues facing the university.