Soldier martyred in Waziristan attack

MIRANSHAH: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in a firing and bomb attack in Boya area of North Waziristan on Saturday, officials said.

They said the soldiers were on a routine patrol in a vehicle when they came under firing and bomb attack. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said 26-year-old Amil Shah embraced martyrdom when their vehicle was targetted with an improvised explosive device (IED) and firing in Boya area.

“Terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased recently. Over the last month, five soldiers have been martyred and 31 injured due to terrorist activities,” it added.