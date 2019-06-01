Zalmay Khalilzad arrives today

ISLAMABAD: US Special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will arrive in Pakistan today (Sunday).

He will attend Pakistan, US consultative meeting so that the efforts for abiding peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan could be stepped up. US, Pak bilateral consultative session will take place in foreign office here.

US delegation will be led by Zalmay Khalilzad. Bilateral relations and regional security issues will come under discussion in the meeting.

Sources said Zalme Khalilzad will seek guidelines from Pakistan in Afghan reconciliation process. US delegation will also meet senior civil and military authorities. However Zalmay Khalilzad meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has not been set. US authorities are active in arranging meeting with Prime Minister. However meeting schedule has not been issued so far.