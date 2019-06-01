PPP wants MPs panel to probe Kharkamar incident

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday called for resolving the Kharkamar checkpost issue through political means and suggested formation of a parliamentary commission for investigation.

“The only way to resolve the issue is through political means, as the opposition parties have unanimously called for further investigation as to what happened at the checkpost,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesperson for the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a statement.

He said a parliamentary commission enjoying the confidence of all the stakeholders will not only help establish the truth, but also defuse the current situation.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and interior minister should have immediately taken the KP Assembly and Parliament into confidence. “Instead, we have only witnessed this government’s silence, which has led to more conspiracy theories and distortion of facts,” he added. He insisted that no one should be blamed until true facts were ascertained. He said the people of tribal areas as well as the armed forces had given a lot of sacrifices in the war on terror. “Peace in this area was achieved after sacrificing thousands of lives. It would be a terrible tragedy if peace is lost again,” he said. “If the NA Speaker had acted according to rules, this would have been seen as a positive confidence building step to diffuse the crisis,” he said.