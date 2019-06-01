close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
June 2, 2019

Information ministry wasn’t performing well: Zulfi

Top Story

NR
News Report
June 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari says change was brought in the Ministry of Information as it was not performing well.

Talking to a private TV channel on Friday, Zulfi Bukhari said those who cannot become councillor are now in the Parliament. He said there is no political weakness in the decisions made by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said perhaps Fawad Chaudhry is nowadays busy in the laboratory and he is not aware about important decisions. He said it is the right of the team leader to take decisions and he is not bound to consult every member of the cabinet. He also said that the accountability will continue as it cannot happen that Asif Zardari is caught, while Nawaz Sharif is let off the hook.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story