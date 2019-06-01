Information ministry wasn’t performing well: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari says change was brought in the Ministry of Information as it was not performing well.

Talking to a private TV channel on Friday, Zulfi Bukhari said those who cannot become councillor are now in the Parliament. He said there is no political weakness in the decisions made by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said perhaps Fawad Chaudhry is nowadays busy in the laboratory and he is not aware about important decisions. He said it is the right of the team leader to take decisions and he is not bound to consult every member of the cabinet. He also said that the accountability will continue as it cannot happen that Asif Zardari is caught, while Nawaz Sharif is let off the hook.