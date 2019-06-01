Fawad has his own point of view, don’t agree to it, says Firdous

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has his own point of view, which she did not agree with.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this in response to Fawad Chaudhry's statement regarding a 'cold war' between elected and non-elected members in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. "Those who have worked 22 years for the party, should we ignore them," she questioned. Speaking at Geo News' show 'Naya Pakistan', Firdous said if Fawad Chaudhry had any reservations, he should have discussed them with the party leadership.

"Party matters should not have been brought on the media," the PM's aide maintained on the show.

Meanwhile, reacting to the opposition leaders’ criticism of the government’s decision to increase rates of petroleum products and its overall policies, Firdous said that the ‘Corruption Eleven’ players wanted to play with the public sentiments to get erased their corruption sins. She alleged the looters of the national exchequer were shedding crocodile tears after plunging masses into economic quagmire.

She claimed that since the month of August up till now, the government had given relief of Rs60 billion to masses in terms of subsidy on oil prices to save them from the real impact of burden of prices.

She said the government cannot relax while seeing the people in difficulty. She said the people of her own constituency are also concerned over the situation.

As compared to the oil prices in the region, she pointed out that the government had opted for lesser increases. “Those, who pushed people to this extremely difficult financial position, are doing politics on oil prices issue,” she maintained.

“The masses would have not been facing so many difficulties, had the power-hungry political parties thought and cared about them. They loaded ferries, houses and transferred money into the accounts of vendors and cold dessert sellers to put the national economy in poor shape,” she alleged, referring to the opposition parties.

She charged that opposition leaders piled up wealth while the masses faced losses. She ridiculed Leader of the Opposition Mian Shahbaz Sharif for issuing statements in sympathy of people while relishing serene London settings.

“This double standard is a sheer joke with people that to loot wealth and flee the country in a hurry,” she contended.

In tweets, she came hard on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for adopting double standard by calling Rao Anwar daring boy and insisting on production order of MNA Mohsin Dawar and rejecting his attack on Kharqamar check-post and now condemning another attack in North Waziristan.

In other tweets, Firdous said that PTI had always remained on the forefront for independence of judiciary and rule of law in the country and would continue to follow this path.

She said the PML-N respected the institutions and law according to its own desires and expediency. She said the attack by workers of PML-N on Supreme Court was the blackest and shameful incident.

“The campaign of ‘mujhey kiun nikala’ run in every nook and corner of the country to disrespect the judiciary was still fresh in minds of the nation,” she added.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appreciated the visionary approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was making all-out efforts to break the status quo and provide maximum relief to the masses.

She said a great leader always tries to adopt strategies to cope with the economic challenges and create opportunities for the people to better their living standard and Imran Khan had all such qualities to steer the country out of the crises.

Dr Firdous said the people's representatives should use the forums like Parliament for improving and reforming the economic, parliamentary, political and judiciary sectors, if needed, in the larger interests of the country and the people.

As regards the opposition's role over the issue of references, the special assistant said the parliamentarians were bound to uphold the secrecy of important official documents and also responsible for not leaking information about the sensitive issues.

“The opposition should better take care of the national interests and not of their personal ones, and avoid political point scoring on sensitive matters,” she added. She said the government would investigate as to how information regarding sensitive matters was leaked.

Dr Firdous said the government would continue performing its constitutional duty to improve the institutions and urged the media to support such initiatives.

To a question, she said the PTI government believed in a free and independent judiciary. "We are bound to uphold sanctity of the Constitution and supremacy of rule of law in the country," she added.