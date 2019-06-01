close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
June 2, 2019

Farewell

Lahore

June 2, 2019

LAHORE: Razia Bano, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital has attained the age of retirement and completed her 41 years of service at the same institution. She joined here as nursing student and then after serving a long time as Staff Nurse was appointed as Principal of the same institution. While talking in a ceremony held in this regard, Razia said serving to the ailing humanity was her mission and she always tried to work with honesty and firm commitment.

She said in 2011, when dengue virus spread in Lahore, she herself was a patient of cancer but she remained on front foot to boost the morale of nursing community.

