LBA observes partial strike against lawyer’s conviction

LAHORE: Lawyers of Lahore Bar Association on Saturday observed partial strike condemning judgment passed against a lawyer of Jaranwala.

The lawyers didn’t join court proceedings due to which most of the cases were put on next hearings without any development.

The lawyers termed the judgment against their colleague, Imran Manj of Jaranwala, unjustified.

An Anti-Terrorism Court on May 23 this year had awarded 18 years and six months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 250,000 fine to lawyer Imran Manj for hurling a chair at a judge.

He had hit Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mahmood Warraich with a chair at Jaranwala during hearing of a case on April 25.