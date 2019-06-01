close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

LBA observes partial strike against lawyer’s conviction

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

LAHORE: Lawyers of Lahore Bar Association on Saturday observed partial strike condemning judgment passed against a lawyer of Jaranwala.

The lawyers didn’t join court proceedings due to which most of the cases were put on next hearings without any development.

The lawyers termed the judgment against their colleague, Imran Manj of Jaranwala, unjustified.

An Anti-Terrorism Court on May 23 this year had awarded 18 years and six months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 250,000 fine to lawyer Imran Manj for hurling a chair at a judge.

He had hit Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mahmood Warraich with a chair at Jaranwala during hearing of a case on April 25.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore