Delayed trains trouble passengers

LAHORE: The passengers at Lahore Railway Station had to suffer a lot amid extreme hot weather because of delays in arrival and departure of various trains following derailment of Shah Hussain Express in Faisalabad on Saturday.

Two coaches of the 3-up Shah Hussain Express derailed in Faisalabad yard following which various passenger trains got stuck at different railway stations. Karakoram Express 42 down which runs between Lahore and Karachi departed with a delay of over three hours from Lahore Railway Station while Shah Hussain Express 44-down which runs between Lahore to Karachi via Faisalabad was delayed for almost two hours.

Similarly, Karachi Express 16 down from Lahore to Karachi was delayed for over an hour. The delays caused great trouble to passengers amid extreme hot weather.

Train stop approved: Pakistan Railways has allowed Akbar Express, which runs between Lahore-Quetta-Lahore, to observe a two-minute stop at Daharki Railway Station.

This will come into effect instantly and will continue for three months.

PR reclaims land: Pakistan Railways Lahore Division on Saturday reclaimed five-marla commercial land worth Rs4 million.

The anti-encroachment operation was carried out at Block No 399, Loco Shed, Lahore in which a heavy contingent of railways police and other officials participated.

Condolences

Hameed Haroon, President, Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), on behalf of the office-bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Rasheed Chaudhary, publisher of Daily Nawa-i-Shamal, Sialkot.

The APNS office-bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and the family to bear the irreparable loss.