close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 2, 2019

Aukaf dept directed to achieve targets

Lahore

A
APP
June 2, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Aukaf Syed Saeedul-Hassan Shah on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to achieve the revenue targets of Aukaf Department at all costs till the end of current financial year.

Presiding over Aukaf administrator conference the minister warned those responsible for not completing their respective revenue targets would face strict departmental action. During the conference, various matters pertaining to performance and working of various sections and zone wise revenue and auction process came under discussion. Provincial Aukaf Secretary, Chief Administer (Aukaf) and other officials concerned also attended the conference.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore