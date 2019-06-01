Aukaf dept directed to achieve targets

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Aukaf Syed Saeedul-Hassan Shah on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to achieve the revenue targets of Aukaf Department at all costs till the end of current financial year.

Presiding over Aukaf administrator conference the minister warned those responsible for not completing their respective revenue targets would face strict departmental action. During the conference, various matters pertaining to performance and working of various sections and zone wise revenue and auction process came under discussion. Provincial Aukaf Secretary, Chief Administer (Aukaf) and other officials concerned also attended the conference.