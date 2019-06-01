Minister inspects Eid, Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited various Eid-Ramazan bazaars and checked the prices, quality and availability of essential commodities there.

He also checked the weight of the bags of flour, sugar, pulses and other items at various stalls. He visited the bazaars set at Barkat Market, Ghalib Market and Makkah Colony and talked to consumers about arrangements and quality of the essential items. Talking to the media at Barkat Market Eid-Ramazan Bazaar, the minister said that the government believed in serving people instead of raising hollow slogans and self-projection like the past rulers.

He said that for the first time in the history of the country subsidy was being provided on the items used at Eid festivals. He said that the previous rulers looted the national exchequer, and the masses had to face the consequences of that. Aslam Iqbal said the government was taking steps for ease of doing business to help boost economic activities and promote investment in the country. He said increase in the prices of petroleum products was linked to the prices in the international market.