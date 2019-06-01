close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Poliovirus in sewage

Lahore

LAHORE: Sewage samples collected from Lahore tested positive for the poliovirus on Saturday.

The samples were collected from three disposal stations, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Multan Road and Outfall Road, in May. The report issued by the National Institute of Health Islamabad confirmed the presence of the poliovirus in all the collected samples, putting a question mark on the efficacy of repeated immunization campaigns. So far, three polio cases have been reported from Lahore during the current year. Circulation of the poliovirus for the last over one year is posing a threat of emergence of more cases.

