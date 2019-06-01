Poliovirus in sewage

LAHORE: Sewage samples collected from Lahore tested positive for the poliovirus on Saturday.

The samples were collected from three disposal stations, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Multan Road and Outfall Road, in May. The report issued by the National Institute of Health Islamabad confirmed the presence of the poliovirus in all the collected samples, putting a question mark on the efficacy of repeated immunization campaigns. So far, three polio cases have been reported from Lahore during the current year. Circulation of the poliovirus for the last over one year is posing a threat of emergence of more cases.