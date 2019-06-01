One step at a time!

The civic authorities come under a lot of pressure from complaints about work not carried out; garbage lying all over the place and so on, for which there may be many reasons -- a lack of personnel; not enough funds because taxes are not paid; careless citizens and officials etc.; and while all of us are quick to complain, we should also show appreciation when improvement takes place, whether it’s in the attitude of the staff or the manner in which they carry out their duties. There is a paragraph of a well-known poem which says, ‘Little drops of water, tiny grains of sand, make the mighty ocean and the pleasant land,’ which sort of sums up the fact that small changes will eventually lead to a big improvement in all spheres -- which, it is hoped, Naya Pakistan’ is all about. Fingers crossed!

A pleasant surprise is how complaints are handled when you call up the Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) office to lodge a complaint. The person at the other end is polite and takes your details, repeats your complaint and the address, asks for your mobile phone number so you can be kept informed by SMS and tells you the number of days in which your issue will be resolved. And it often is, except these days when all offices are in the ‘slow’ mode because of Ramazan. So here’s a thumbs up for the CCB on this score.

Of course we could do with better maintenance of civic amenities on all fronts but the fact that personnel in the office are even listening to your complaint and responding politely is a positive step. As they say, ‘one step at a time’ will eventually lead to great improvement. This applies to all public services -- and the country as well!

The Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) website says, ‘CCB is an autonomous body working under Military Lands and Cantonment Department, Ministry of Defence, Government of Pakistan. With the ever increasing population of the cantonment, CCB was established on 1st February 2003 upon bifurcation of Rawalpindi Cantonment into two Cantonments i.e. Chaklala Cantonment and Rawalpindi Cantonment.

CCB aims at providing high-quality services with access to all which can make a decent living place to live in and to leave a sustainable world for future generations.’ May it eventually live up to this statement!