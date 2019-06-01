Light rain failsto break hot spell

LAHORE: The provincial capital on Saturday received light rain which turned the weather pleasant for a while and provided respite to people from sizzling heat in the earlier part of the day.

According to the Weather Department, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 45 and 28 degree Celsius, respectively. According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. Farmers have been advised to take measures to safeguard their crops from damaging effects of weather conditions.