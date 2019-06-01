close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 2, 2019

Light rain failsto break hot spell

Lahore

A
APP
June 2, 2019

LAHORE: The provincial capital on Saturday received light rain which turned the weather pleasant for a while and provided respite to people from sizzling heat in the earlier part of the day.

According to the Weather Department, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 45 and 28 degree Celsius, respectively. According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. Farmers have been advised to take measures to safeguard their crops from damaging effects of weather conditions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore