Emergency officers’ performance reviewed

LAHORE: All the district emergency officers’ (DEOs’) conference was organised to review performance and and disaster preparedness at Rescue Headquarters here on Saturday.

The DEOs apprised the Rescue 1122 Punjab director general that new initiatives were taken at the district level to motivate the staff and ensure quality of the emergency services in the districts. The performance of the DEOs, repair and maintenance of vehicles, physical fitness of rescuers, cleanliness of the rescue stations and vehicles, preventive measures taken through District Emergency Board meetings and steps taken to ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Service were reviewed in detail. A total of 36 DEOs’ performance was reviewed and five DEOs were shortlisted as best top five best DEOs. They belong to Chiniot, RY Khan, Lahore, Okara and Sialkot. Ms Tahira Khan, DEO of Chiniot, was declared Best DEO of Year 2018. While presiding over DEO conference, the Rescue DG appreciated the DEOs for smooth and successful running of emergency operations.

The DG emphasised the officers to ensure uniform standards of the service and smooth service delivery without any discrimination.