FPCCI urges increase in intra-OIC trade

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed concerns over low level of trade among the OIC countries, which is just nine percent of the total trade of OIC countries, despite close geographical proximity, religious and cultural ties and similarities and available of natural and manmade resources, a statement said on Saturday.

FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai said that the OIC bloc is the largest bloc in the world in terms of number of countries; represented one-fourth of the total land with 23.5 percent of the world population.

The share of OIC member states in global GDP is approximately eight percent and they constitute nearly two percent of world trade.

The Muslim countries have enormous resources and potentials to succeed, but the task is to translate these potential into real asset, he said, adding that promotion of economic linkage within the Muslim communities by creating opportunities could help generate greater flow of capital from within and beyond the Islamic world.

Achakzai said that the direction of trade is influenced by many factors, including costs, market access, connectivity, quality, standards and competition, but if business communities and policymakers work together in identifying the market opportunities and addressing trade barriers, it would be possible to create more opportunities for trade among the OIC countries.

The FPCCI president also said there is a great need to promote integration among the Islamic countries in the era of globalisation and absence of unity among the OIC countries is the biggest challenge in the present uncertain political and economic situation in Islamic countries.