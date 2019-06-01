KCCI chief slams petrol price hike

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Junaid Esmail Makda on Saturday slammed the hike in petroleum prices ahead of Eid, which will intensify hardships for the masses as well as increase the cost of doing business.

He said that after the upsurge in POL prices, HSD price has increased to Rs126.82 while petrol has touched the highest mark of Rs112.68.

“Severe devaluation of rupee under IMF dictates along with State Bank’s strategy to keep on raising the key interest rate have resulted in raising the cost of doing business and inflation, intensifying the hardships for the industry and the public,” he added.

The KCCI president said the currency was devalued by approximately 23 percent against dollar from Rs123.60 to around Rs152.00, making it the worst performer when compared with 13 other currencies of Asia.

Referring to SBP’s Monetary Policy Statement in which benchmark interest rate was raised to 12.25 percent, the KCCI president said the State Bank has to realise that tighter monetary policy never yielded positive results.

He hoped that the federal government would take steps to stop further devaluation, and bring down the interest rate to single digit.