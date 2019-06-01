Rupee gains

The rupee managed to post gains against the dollar in the local currency markets during the outgoing week.

It ended at 149.76 per dollar on Monday, compared with 150.91 in the previous session.

However, the rupee fell to 150.22 against the greenback on Tuesday.

It rose to 149.63 in the third session due to slowdown in dollar demand and increased inflows from remittances ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The currency extended gains and closed at 148.21 on Thursday due to dollar selling by some banks and tracking gains in domestic equity market.

The rupee continued to maintain its upward trend and closed higher at 147.92 per dollar on Friday aided by improvement in dollar supplies.

In the open market, the currency traded in the ranges of 149-150 against the dollar.

Analysts said the rupee was being traded as per the demand and supply condition in the foreign exchange market.

“The currency is stable. Dollar price and demand speculation has been curbed,” said Dr Salman Shah, the former finance minister. “The measure taken by the State Bank of Pakistan in the form of interest rate hike also eased pressure on the rupee.” However, foreign exchange reserves also faced declining trend due to higher foreign debt payments.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.089 billion during the week ended May 24 from $15.126 billion in the previous week.

The reserves held by the SBP dropped by $47 million to $8.010 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

Foreign currency reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.079 billion, compared with $7.068 billion in the preceding week.

Market participants attributed appreciation in exchange rate in the open market to upward currency trend in the official market.

“The rupee is boosted by gains in interbank market,” said Zafar Paracha, the secretary general at Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan. “Increasing remittance inflows and dollar selling by exporters supported the rupee to appreciate.”

Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), in a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday suggested measures to ease pressure on the rupee.

FAP President Malik Bostan proposed the government to sign currency swap agreement with the United Arab Emirates, which could save $15 billion a year, helping build foreign exchange reserves. He also said the government should impose ban on luxurious imports for one year. This would also save $15 billion in a year.