Army hands over three convicts to civil jail authorities

RAWALPINDI: Two military and a civilian scientist officer have been handed over to civil jail authorities.

"Three officers sentenced on May 30, 2019 have been handed over to civil jail authorities," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General ISPR in a tweet message said. He said that earlier, convicted had been immediately arrested upon intelligence about their involvement and remained under military custody throughout their respective trials," he said.

General Qamar Javed, Chief of the Army Staff, on Thursday endorsed death sentences of Brig (retd) Raja Rizwan and civilian officer Dr Wasim Akram and 14 years rigorous imprisonment to Lt-General Javed Iqbal Awan on charges of espionage and leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies.

There were deliberate rumours being spread that these officers have gone abroad.