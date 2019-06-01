Walk held to highlight importance of cleanliness

Haripur: A walk was staged here to educate the residents of Haripur city about the importance of cleanliness.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah led the walk while Assistant Director Local Government Abdul Rasheed Gujjar, members of different organisations, teachers and local government representatives participated in the event. The walk started from TMA Hall and the participants carrying placards and banners walked on GT Road and main bazaar.