close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Walk held to highlight importance of cleanliness

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Haripur: A walk was staged here to educate the residents of Haripur city about the importance of cleanliness.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah led the walk while Assistant Director Local Government Abdul Rasheed Gujjar, members of different organisations, teachers and local government representatives participated in the event. The walk started from TMA Hall and the participants carrying placards and banners walked on GT Road and main bazaar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan