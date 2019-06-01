Govt providing opportunities to professionals: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is acting on the policy of providing all possible opportunities to professionals to show their talent.

The issues faced by the professionals working in the public sector are being resolved and the approval of the technical allowance for engineers in Punjab is the acknowledgment of their talent, said the CM, according to a handout issued here. The CM said technical allowance would be given to engineers working in specific departments.

The Finance Department issued the notification of the technical allowance on Friday after approval from the provincial cabinet. The allowance would be given to the engineers having the HEC recognised degrees and working in departments of agriculture, housing, irrigation, mines and minerals, communications and works, urban development and public health engineering, local government and community development, and planning and development. —APP