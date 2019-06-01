‘QAU to set up business incubation centre’

Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) will establish a career development, career counseling and business incubation centre.

A proposal in this respect was approved during the 174th meeting of the QAU Syndicate.

QAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali chaired the meeting, which discussed 50 agenda items and reviewed various administrative matters.

It confirmed the proceedings of the previous meeting of the syndicate as well as the implementation report.

The meeting also approved the proceedings of the Finance and Planning and Academic Council's meetings.

The members approved the recommendations

of the 136th meeting of the Selection Board and a proposal regarding establishment of Career Development, Career Counseling and Business Incubation Center at QAU.

The syndicate appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor for building better repute of the QAU.

It also applauded the idea of establishing Career Development, Career Counseling and Business Incubation Center on the campus.

The members said the vice-chancellor would be a trendsetter in the higher education sector of Pakistan.