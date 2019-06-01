Two car lifters held, vehicles recovered: police

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have arrested two car lifters and recovered a motorcar and a motorbike from their possession here on Saturday.

Station House Officer of City Police Station Siddique Shah told the media that a few days ago, a motorcar (LEA 7592) and motorcycle (RIL 2849) were stolen from the

limits of Haripur City Police Station.

After collecting initial evidence, he claimed, he arrested Zeeshan Shani of Mohallah Daud Abad and Adil of Mohallah Naseem Town who during the investigation confessed that they were part of a gang of car lifters and stolen the car and motorbike.