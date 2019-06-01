close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
INP
June 2, 2019

Two more children die in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: Two more children died of malnutrition and epidemics in Tharparkar in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Saturday. A newborn and an 11-day-old child died at the Civil Hospital, Mithi. The latest deaths have taken the death toll in Tharparkar in May to 79 and 355 during the current year. According to the Health Department, every year 1500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nations Children Fund in April 2018 stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rate with 22 infants dying before turning one month old. Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia including Afghanistan which is ranked third.

