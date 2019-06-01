close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Nobody will be allowed to disturb peaceful environment: KP CM

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced compensation for the injured and the families of those who were killed in the North Waziristan firing incident.

A handout quoting the chief minister said that the government would not allow anybody to push the Pakhtuns towards war. He said that peace had been restored as a result of the sacrifices rendered by the people and security forces. He said that nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful environment. He announced Rs2.5 million for the dead and Rs1 million for the injured.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was committed to working for the welfare of the people belonging to all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly the tribal districts.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide all facilities to the people and efforts were being made to provide relief to the people.

Mahmood Khan said that the government had solved many problems of the tribal districts in the short span of 10 months. He said the government was sincere to honour the pledges made to the people of the tribal districts and it contributed three percent of the provincial budget for the development of the tribal districts.

He said that the government was providing health and education facilities to the people and interest-free loans to the youth.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan