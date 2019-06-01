Nobody will be allowed to disturb peaceful environment: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced compensation for the injured and the families of those who were killed in the North Waziristan firing incident.

A handout quoting the chief minister said that the government would not allow anybody to push the Pakhtuns towards war. He said that peace had been restored as a result of the sacrifices rendered by the people and security forces. He said that nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful environment. He announced Rs2.5 million for the dead and Rs1 million for the injured.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was committed to working for the welfare of the people belonging to all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly the tribal districts.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide all facilities to the people and efforts were being made to provide relief to the people.

Mahmood Khan said that the government had solved many problems of the tribal districts in the short span of 10 months. He said the government was sincere to honour the pledges made to the people of the tribal districts and it contributed three percent of the provincial budget for the development of the tribal districts.

He said that the government was providing health and education facilities to the people and interest-free loans to the youth.