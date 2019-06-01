Karachi bar demands withdrawal of reference against Justice Isa

KARACHI: Demanding withdrawal of reference against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Karachi Bar Association has warned of a lawyers’ protest movement against government, saying they are ready to take to streets to protect the independence of judiciary.

In a general body meeting at the City Courts on Saturday, the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) passed a resolution in which it said the reference against Justice Isa should be withdrawn immediately or else the lawyers will start a country-wide protest movement. Addressing the meeting, Sindh High Court Bar Association president Muhammad Aqil said the lawyers have always stood with the independence of the judiciary and they will continue to do. He said Justice Isa is being victimized for speaking out the truth. He said the reference is tantamount to a fire ball and on June 8 and 9 the presidents of all bar associations will meet to decide the future course of action. He said a complete lock down is on the cards.

Salahuddin Ahmed said it is not possible to overlook the attempt to put the judiciary under pressure. He said the fight to uphold the superiority of the law will continue and, in Justice Isa’s case, until now the lawyer struggle was limited to social media but soon will spread if the government did not mend its ways.

Haider Imam Rizvi said the conspiracy against Justice Isa seems to prevent his promotion to Chief Justice of Pakistan. He said Justice Isa is a potential candidate for the position and the government does not seem to want that because he does not dictation. Salahuddin Gandapur said the judiciary and the lawyers were born on the same day. He said if one was enslaved, ultimately all will be enslaved. He said the lawyers will express solidarity with Justice Isa on June 14.