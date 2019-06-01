Unelected people behind cabinet reshuffle: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has come out all guns blazing again — this time the barrels directed at the own party members and the government.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Saturday, he pointed to an ongoing 'cold war' between elected and unelected members in the government, saying this is a major cause of friction in the ranks. "Till now, I believe there have been several political weaknesses in our decisions. There is definitely a need for improvement in decision-making. Several important decisions are taken and we don't even get to know about them," he said. "There is a cold war, I would say, of elected and non-elected people [within the government].

There are a lot of objections over the non-elected people. And these [objections] are worth giving importance to," he said. "Ultimately, it is the elected people who take decisions, not the non-elected. The decision-making should be left to the elected people," he added. Asked if the 'cold war' would continue, he said: "Wars do not last that long" adding, “decisions regarding this should be taken soon.”

In a cabinet reshuffle in April this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan removed Fawad Chaudhry from the federal information ministry and handed him the science and technology portfolio, replacing him with Firdous Ashiq Awan as information minister. Asked about the cabinet reshuffle, Fawad acknowledged that change of portfolios took place at the behest of unelected people. The minister also said he faced a lot of interference from unelected members in his previous ministry. Fawad also disagreed with allowing Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad, and warned against letting Nawaz Sharif leave the country. "If at this point you let Nawaz Sharif go abroad, your politics will fail.

“Shehbaz Sharif went abroad. I first said he should not be made the Public Accounts Committee chairman, but he was made the PAC chairman. Then I said he should not be allowed to leave the country, we would be blamed. Nobody put him on the Exit Control List and he went abroad. All of this affects us," he added.