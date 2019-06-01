US cuts off India preferential trade access

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: The United States will end preferential trade treatment for India from Wednesday, US President Donald Trump has announced, in a fresh economic headwind for New Delhi alongside slowing growth and record unemployment.
India has been the single biggest beneficiary of the decades-old US Generalized System of Preferences programme, allowing the country to export $5.7 billion worth of duty-free goods in 2017, according to figures from US Congress.
