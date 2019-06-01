OIC supports solution to Kashmir dispute through UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD: The 14th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Makkah on Saturday reiterated the conference's principled support for the legitimate right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Referring to the UN Kashmir report of 2018, the joint statement of the Conference called for expedited establishment of a UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate the grave human rights violations and urged India to allow the Commission and other international organisations access to Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). The Conference endorsed resolutions adopted by the OIC ministerial meetings. The joint declaration denounced linking terrorism with any religion or nationality and affirmed centrality of the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Sharif. It denounced controversial US moves to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem and recognise Israel´s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. It said Al-Quds as Israeli capital and its occupation of Golan Heights will never be accepted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan joined other Muslim leaders at the OIC Summit, which was chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The declaration underscored the necessity of working towards “preserving security and stability and opening venues of investment and sustainable development, with the aim of realising dignified life and prosperity for Muslim societies.” The declaration called for an end to Israeli occupation of Arab and Palestinian territories and affirmed solidarity with the Palestinian people for their independent and sovereign state with Al-Quds as its capital. It called upon the member states and the Organisation’s institutions, including the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Solidarity Fund, to assist the Comoros, the Republic of Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire and Sierra Leone in their development programmes.

It may be recalled that the OIC Council of Ministers had adopted in February this year Pakistan's resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir as well a new resolution on maintenance of peace and stability in South Asia. The Conference called for adoption of a comprehensive strategy to combat Islamophobia, building on proposals made by Pakistan in the OIC Ministerial Executive Committee meeting in March 2019. The Conference commended Pakistan for its generosity and hospitality for hosting Afghan refugees in the past 40 years. Signifying the OIC's continued attention and focus on the Kashmir issue, the Conference approved Yousef Aldobeay of Saudi Arabia as OIC's special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir. The Conference welcomed the offer of Pakistan to host 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad in 2021.

The OIC member States condemned all forms of intolerance and discrimination based on religion, colour or faith, as well as decrying sectarianism, and confessional fanaticism in all their forms and manifestations. The declaration affirmed that those in charge of social media have huge responsibilities in achieving the goals and objectives of Islamic fraternity and keeping away from stirring chaos and dissent among the members of the Islamic nations. The document underscored the importance of standing by those Muslims in non-Islamic nations who suffer persecution, injustice, coercion and aggression. The OIC member states reaffirmed full support to those Muslim communities and their determination to adopt their causes in international fora to ensure the realisation of their political and social rights. The declaration underscored the need for OIC to be cognisant of changes and developments at the international level, which required it to develop its programmes and tools to play its role at the regional and international levels such as to achieve consensual joint Islamic action.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address urged the OIC to stand against the oppression of Muslims in the world and said the atrocities and barbarism against Muslims must end. The prime minister called on the OIC to stand up against the oppression of Palestinians, Kashmiris and Muslims in the world. “The Kashmiris are making a political struggle for their freedom and they must be given their right to self-determination,” he added. He said the people of Kashmir have not been given their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the UN Security Council’s resolutions. “The people of Kashmir have suffered a lot of oppression and I urge the Muslim world to stand against the oppression going on in the Muslim world,” he added.

“The OIC needs to stand for the sentiments of the Muslim world and make it known to the world how much love and respect we have for our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him),” the prime minister said. He further said the blasphemous acts against the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in the western world is the failure of the OIC for not being able to explain to them the love and affection the Muslims have for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). “It is up to us to explain to the western people the amount of pain they cause us when they ridicule or mock our Holy Prophet (PBUH). I want to use this forum to talk to the OIC about explaining to the West that their idea of freedom of expression hurts the sentiments of Muslims across the globe. Just the way the Jewish community has made no space for error when it comes to the Holocaust,” Imran Khan said.

Moreover, he said, the western world has equated Islam with terrorism which has done a tremendous disservice to the Muslim community.

“Religion has nothing to do with terrorism. No religion allows the killing of innocent human beings… This has led to Islamophobia. The moment that is referred to define terrorism, the people in the west could not distinguish between a moderate Muslim and a radical Muslim,” the prime minister added. Suspicions, he further said, have been raised against the whole Muslim world. “The shooting of 50 Muslims in two New Zealand’s mosques happened because they could not understand that Islam has nothing to do with terrorism,” he added.

“Besides Islamophobia, the OIC’s inability has also led to the delegitimising the Muslim political freedom struggles which were termed as Islamic radicalism,” the premier added. The prime minister stressed the need for the Muslim world to use the OIC platform to “delink terrorism with Islam”.

The prime minister further said the Muslim world is not paying much attention to science and technology despite being on the verge of another industrial revolution with the artificial intelligence and blockchain new technologies coming in. “We must not be left behind again… We as a Muslim world must spend more of our resources in strengthening ourselves in this field. We must pay more attention to quality education in universities,” he added.

Speaking about the Palestine-Israel issue, the prime minister said there is no solution to the Palestine issue except the two-state solution. “East Jerusalem must become the capital for the Palestinian people and the Golan Heights must be returned as per the 1976 borders as agreed by the international community,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties.