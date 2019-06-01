McCullum predicts five wins for Pakistan

LONDON: Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has predicted that Pakistan will win five matches (Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) and lose in four (West Indies, England, India and South Africa) in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, reports Geo News.

According to McCullum, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan will each finish with five wins and the fourth qualifying spot will be decided by net run rate.

“Rain and luck will likely play a part as well. I hope Nz gets that little bit of luck and can qualify. Enjoy the 6 week celebration of the best players on the planet,” he added.

On Twitter, Brendon McCullum wrote these were his opinions on how the tournament would unfold. He added that if the tournament was in Asia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka would have more favourable chances.