Sun Jun 02, 2019
June 2, 2019

Dengue cases

Newspost

 
In a week, approximately 29 dengue fever cases were detected in Karachi and the total number of reported cases toll since January 1, 2019 have reached 492.

In May, a total of 118 dengue cases were determined in all of Sindh, out of which 110 were in Karachi. The local health minister and the provincial government must take urgent measures towards the eradication of the dengue virus.

Nadeem Baloch, Karachi

