2nd teen charged with Brazilian man’s murder

LONDON: A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Brazilian man who died in south west London.

Jadan Richards, 19, of Strasburg Road, Wandsworth, spoke briefly to confirm his personal details as he stood in the dock at London’s Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court. He is the second teenager to be charged with the murder of Iderval da Silva, 46.

Gilles Casse, chairman of the magistrates’ bench, ordered that Richards next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Tuesday. Silva was found by emergency services with a head injury on Charlotte Despard Avenue in Battersea on May 25 at around 4.30pm. He died in hospital on Tuesday.

A 16 year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Wimbledon Youth Court charged with murder on Friday. He was also remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey for a bail application on Tuesday. Scotland Yard said that another 16 year-old boy, who was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, was bailed until a date in early June pending further inquiries.