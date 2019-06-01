Soldier martyred as vehicle attacked in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced martyrdom in a firing and improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a Pakistan Army vehicle in the Boya area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the Army vehicle was on routine patrolling when it came under attack. Sepoy Amil Shah, who embraced martyrdom, was 26 years old.

Terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased lately. During the last month, five soldiers have been martyred and 31 injured due to terrorist actions. Arrest of facilitators linked to these terrorists activities led to the Kharqamar post incident on May 25.