close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 2, 2019

Soldier martyred as vehicle attacked in North Waziristan

Top Story

A
APP
June 2, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced martyrdom in a firing and improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a Pakistan Army vehicle in the Boya area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the Army vehicle was on routine patrolling when it came under attack. Sepoy Amil Shah, who embraced martyrdom, was 26 years old.

Terrorist activities in North Waziristan have increased lately. During the last month, five soldiers have been martyred and 31 injured due to terrorist actions. Arrest of facilitators linked to these terrorists activities led to the Kharqamar post incident on May 25.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story